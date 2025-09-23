Bear Digest

Oddsmakers initially tricked by Chicago Bears' blowout win over Dallas Cowboys

Even though they haven't won a meaningful road game since 2023, the Chicago Bears opened as road favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Richie Whitt

Bears receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) celebrates with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) in the preseason.
Bears receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) celebrates with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) in the preseason. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears looked like a playoff football team last weekend at Soldier Field. But fans - even the oddsmakers - got initially carried away with the blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 1, it came against the Cowboys, who have allowed 92 points this seasons and made seeming Hall of Famers out of Williams and Russell Wilson. No. 2, it came at home, where NFL teams are supposed to win.

The response to Chicago's 31-14 victory was an overreaction by experts who initially established the Bears as road favorites Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The line has sort of corrected itself, with the game now essentially being a Pick 'Em.

Williams threw four touchdowns and wasn't sacked in a game for the first time in his career. Meanwhile the Raiders were falling to 1-2 with a blowout loss to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders.

But the Bears? Favored on the road?

That seems a little wonky, considering that Chicago surrendered 52 points to the Detroit Lions in its only road game this season and hasn't won a meaningful game away from Soldier Field since 2023. The Bears won in Green Bay in Week 18 last season, but in the meaningless finale the Packers rested most of their starters for most of the game.

The Bears' last legitimate road win? Week 12 of the 2023 seasons at the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) reacts after making an interception against the Cowboys
Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) reacts after making an interception against the Cowboys / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

