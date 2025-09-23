Oddsmakers initially tricked by Chicago Bears' blowout win over Dallas Cowboys
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears looked like a playoff football team last weekend at Soldier Field. But fans - even the oddsmakers - got initially carried away with the blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.
No. 1, it came against the Cowboys, who have allowed 92 points this seasons and made seeming Hall of Famers out of Williams and Russell Wilson. No. 2, it came at home, where NFL teams are supposed to win.
The response to Chicago's 31-14 victory was an overreaction by experts who initially established the Bears as road favorites Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The line has sort of corrected itself, with the game now essentially being a Pick 'Em.
Williams threw four touchdowns and wasn't sacked in a game for the first time in his career. Meanwhile the Raiders were falling to 1-2 with a blowout loss to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders.
But the Bears? Favored on the road?
That seems a little wonky, considering that Chicago surrendered 52 points to the Detroit Lions in its only road game this season and hasn't won a meaningful game away from Soldier Field since 2023. The Bears won in Green Bay in Week 18 last season, but in the meaningless finale the Packers rested most of their starters for most of the game.
The Bears' last legitimate road win? Week 12 of the 2023 seasons at the Minnesota Vikings.
