Bears fans get free hot dogs for Caleb Williams' 4 TD passes vs. Cowboys
Caleb Williams filled the stat sheet in Sunday's blowout win. And on Tuesday his performance helped fill the appetites of Bears fans in Chicago.
A Lincoln Park restaurant called The Wiener's Circle promised customers free hot dogs this week if Williams threw four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. Sure enough, for only the second time in his career the quarterback tossed four scores as the Bears demolished the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14.
The restaurant opened Tuesday morning with long lines of customers waiting for their free food.
"We needed a victory, so we thought we'd try to help motivate Caleb even more and he delivered," The Weiner's Circle co-owner Ari Levy said. "Just trying to bring some joy to the community, celebrate the Bears victory, and hopefully this is a start of a bunch of other victories."
In one of the best performances of his career, Williams threw touchdown passes to receivers Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and DJ Moore and one to tight end Cole Kmet. He also avoided being sacked for the first time in his career.
"We thought there was a meaningful chance," Levy said. "They were playing the Cowboys' poorest defense."
There was, unfortunately for some rabid fans, a limit of one free hot dog per customer.