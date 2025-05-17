Could the Bears get the pass-rush help they need from this 2025 undrafted rookie?
The Chicago Bears had an obvious pass-rush problem in 2024. Montez Sweat finished the season with only 5.5 sacks, his lowest output since 2021, when he played only 10 games. DeMarcus Walker (who's no longer with the team) had the second-most sacks among edge defenders on the roster with just 3.5.
As a result, most Bears fans and NFL draft analysts assumed general manager Ryan Poles would prioritize a pass rusher in the first (or, at worst, second) round of the 2025 draft.
But when Chicago pivoted to tight end and wide receiver with their first two selections, the ability to add a starting-quality edge defender dropped significantly.
In fact, the Bears didn't draft one -- at all -- in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sure, Poles did sign former Indianapolis Colt Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, but he's coming off a three-sack season and hasn't had more than eight in any of his four years in the league. While he's certainly a well-rounded three-down defender, he doesn't scream double-digit sack guy -- at least, not yet.
As a result, the Bears are uniquely positioned to provide an opportunity for a dark horse to emerge as a pass-rushing contributor in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, that player might be undrafted rookie Xavier Carlton, whose strong college career at Cal led to him being signed by Chicago shortly after the draft concluded.
"Carlton’s 115 quarterback pressures over the past three seasons tied for the 28th most among all FBS edge defenders, although only Green Bay Packers rookie Barryn Sorrell racked up more clean-up pressures in that span," PFF's Ben Cooper wrote. "Still, that speaks to Carlton’s motor and potential ability to crack Chicago's roster in a reserve role."
Carlton was ranked as the Edge56 by The Athletic's Dane Brugler in his annual draft guide and was graded as a free agent. The Bears didn't get enriched by adding a highly coveted player who fell out of the draft, but there's definite upside in Carlton's physical profile and college production.
The most important variable in a young player enjoying a long and productive NFL career is often nothing more than opportunity. And the Bears will give Carlton his fair share of chances to prove he belongs on the active roster, and, potentially, in a pass-rush rotation in 2025.