D'Andre Swift among the Bears' biggest duds from Week 4 comeback win over Raiders
Luckily for the Chicago Bears, there are no style points in the NFL. Their ugly yet thrilling 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders counts just as much as their dominant Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. This time around, their defense bailed them out as they recorded three takeaways in the first half, plus a Tyrique Stevenson interception on the first play of the second half.
Several defenders played an excellent game and they have every right to celebrate this win. Other players, however, need to start thinking long and hard about how they're going to begin helping this team instead of hindering them as they did on Sunday, or these duds will soon find themselves losing snaps to rookies.
1. D'Andre Swift
Yes, Swift is the one who scored the go-ahead touchdown, but that's not enough to save him. In the first half, Swift ran the ball six times and racked up a single, solitary yard. Even with a 13-yard run in the second half to juice his stats, Swift still finished with just 38 yards on 14 carries. Through four games, he is averaging a paltry 3.5 yards per carry.
I think we've all seen just about enough of Swift as Chicago's lead back. With a bye week ahead of them, head coach Ben Johnson should strongly consider either making rookie Kyle Monangai the lead running back or giving some of Swift's carries to Roschon Johnson, or both.
2. Cairo Santos
Early in the first half, after another stalled offensive drive, the Bears opted to punt. From the Raiders' 40-yard line. From this spot, a field goal would have been a 57-yard attempt. In today's NFL, with many kickers connecting from 60 yards or more routinely, this should be no problem, especially when playing in a dome.
So why did the Bears punt? Because they don't trust the leg of Cairo Santos, and they shouldn't. He's made some big plays for the Bears, including a 51-yard field goal for the game-winning score against Green Bay, but the fact is that if a team's kicker cannot be trusted at the 40-yard line, then that team does not have an NFL kicker. Santos should not be a part of this team going forward if they want to have a chance of winning close games against good teams.
3. Theo Benedet
I almost didn't include Benedet in this list. He's an undrafted rookie who was tasked with blocking one of the best players in the world, after all. But that showing on Sunday was so horrendous that I couldn't let him off the hook. Maxx Crosby abused Benedet on every snap and made life for Caleb Williams absolute hell for much of this game.
For the Bears fans who complained about Darnell Wright's penalty problem this year (and it is a problem that must be fixed), I hope now they realize just how much of an asset he is to this offensive line. The penalties will get cleaned up, and clearly there's no replacing an offensive tackle of his caliber.