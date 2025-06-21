D'Andre Swift lands shockingly high in 2025 fantasy football rankings
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has had a rough offseason. He's resided atop the list of Bears skill players who fans wanted to see replaced in 2025. This was especially true during the 2025 NFL Draft, when Bears Nation was on bended knee hoping for Ashton Jeanty to fall to GM Ryan Poles in the first round.
But here we are, a smidge over one month before training camp is set to begin, and Swift is secure in his role as the Bears' RB1. The only new competition for carries came via the seventh round of the 2025 draft when Poles selected former Rutgers stud Kyle Monangai.
Indeed, Swift can't overlook Monangai -- or even a recharged Roschon Johnson -- as a legitimate threat to his workload, but when considering what could've transpired in the Draft, it's safe to say that Swift... is safe.
Now, with fantasy football draft season quickly approaching, D'Andre Swift's ranking among running backs ahead of the 2025 regular season is reflective of his predictable role in new coach Ben Johnson's offense.
According to the latest 2025 fantasy football rankings from Pro Football Focus, Swift checks in as a Tier 4 running back, which grades as an RB2 for the upcoming season.
"The Chicago Bears are set up to find high-end success in the run game with significant upgrades along the offensive line and Ben Johnson taking over as head coach," PFF's Jonathon Macri wrote. "As a result, the Bears were expected to address the running back position early in the NFL draft, though they waited until the seventh round to select their first back, making D’Andre Swift one of the biggest veteran winners coming out of the NFL draft. Swift has experience as a high-volume runner these past two seasons, and while he has not been the most efficient back, he’s still the favorite to lead the backfield in Chicago this season, which should allow him to operate as a weekly fantasy starter as long as that’s the case."
As any seasoned fantasy football manager will attest, the most valuable running backs are the ones who get the ball. Volume is king, and Swift has a chance -- a very real chance -- to begin the season with as big of a workload as any running back in the league.
What Swift does with those carries will ultimately tell the story of his 2025 season. If he has a repeat performance of his 2024 campaign, when he was one of the worst running backs in the NFL after contact, Ben Johnson will have no choice but to see what Johnson or Monangai can do with an increased opportunity.
But Swift was also a victim of poor offensive line play and an incompetent play-caller (Shane Waldron). He deserves a clean slate in 2025, much like the rest of Chicago's offensive stars are getting.
It certainly appears that he's getting one in fantasy football.