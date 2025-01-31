Declan Doyle reveals plan to support Ben Johnson as Chicago Bears offensive coordinator
The most surprising hire by the Chicago Bears and coach Ben Johnson for their new coaching staff was 28-year-old Declan Doyle, the former Denver Broncos tight ends coach, as offensive coordinator.
It's a huge leap of faith by Johnson, or so it seems.
In truth, the Bears' offensive coordinator will have a unique role compared to typical OCs. With Johnson calling plays, Doyle will primarily serve as his key information gatherer.
Doyle is expected to thrive in that role, one in which he's already embracing.
"Basically, I have to do that work that [Johnson's] not gonna have time to do, and he's going to have to be able to trust me that I'm gonna give him the correct information he needs as a decision maker," Doyle said from Halas Hall Thursday. "And really throughout the week, streamlining the teaching progression to the players, making sure that everything is built around them. Myself, Ben, and the rest of the staff, we're not gonna take a snap this year. We have to make sure that our players understand their toolbox, so they can go out and play fast and play at a high level."
You can see why Johnson hired this dude.
Let's face it, Johnson needs an offensive coordinator with Red Bull flowing through their veins. Doyle's youth is an asset in that regard; he'll have the kind of energy required for late nights and long hours studying film.
The best thing about Doyle’s first impression with the media is how clearly he’s a true football guy. His passion for the game stands out, and the Bears will benefit from his coaching energy.
"Me and Ben are gonna have to spend a ton of time together diving into film. I'm really really excited to be able to go do that," Doyle said. "And make sure I see the game the same way he sees it, to be able to orchestrate it and set the table for him and really make sure we're doing it the way he wants to do it."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —