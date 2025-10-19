Defense hoards game balls in Bears' dominant win over Saints in Week 7
With a 26-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears ended a couple of shameful streaks. Not only was this their first win over the Saints since 2008, but this is Chicago's first four-game win streak since 2018. It didn't come easily, however, despite hitting on two of my three Week 7 keys to victory. At least, it didn't come easily for the offense. Caleb Williams struggled badly and those backbreaking penalties once again reared their ugly heads.
Chicago's defensive production was a totally different story, as they took the ball away four times and sacked Spencer Rattler four times. The Bears now lead the league in ESPN's turnover differential stats thus far in Week 7, making for a vintage Chicago Bears defensive masterclass.
But wins are wins and the Bears have moved into third place in the division following this victory and Minnesota's loss to the Eagles. As we await the results of Green Bay and Detroit's games, let's hand out some game balls.
1. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai
I want to make sure everyone who deserves a game ball gets one this week, so Monangai and Swift share the first one. Once again, this electric duo dominated early and often, each averaging over 6 yards per carry and a score, with Monangai getting his first NFL touchdown.
Getting these two going was my final key to victory for the Bears this week, and they delivered in spades. If they can keep this going, the Bears are going to be one of the most dangerous teams in the league once the passing game settles in.
2. Kevin Byard III
GM Ryan Poles needs to go down to Byard's locker and get a contract extension down right now. The 32-year-old has been a fantastic leader for this defense over the past two years, and now he's leading the league in interceptions after snagging his fourth of the season. Whatever it costs, the Bears can't let Byard leave after this season.
3. Montez Sweat
I've been hard on Sweat this season, deservedly so, but that doesn't mean I won't give him the credit he's due. He played an excellent game on Sunday, registering another sack, a critical forced fumble early in the first quarter, and two QB hits. It's not too late for him to turn his season around, and if he can stack another performance like today's, he might finally be playing up to his contract.