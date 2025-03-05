Details of Chicago Bears' trade for Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney revealed
NFL insider Ian Rappaport broke the news Wednesday morning that the Chicago Bears were trading for Kansas City Chiefs' left guard Joe Thuney in a blockbuster deal.
Now, we have the terms of the trade. And it's safe to say the Bears got a steal.
For a player with Thuney's resume (4-time All-Pro, 3-time Pro Bowler), the Chiefs are getting almost nothing in return. A fourth-round pick is generally considered nothing more than a lottery ticket in the NFL draft, and it's not even a pick that will be available in the upcoming draft. The fourth-rounder will be for 2026, instead.
Bears are loading up while Chiefs are getting younger
While the compensation is surprisingly little, it makes sense given the current disparate state of the two teams. The Chiefs are still firmly in their window for Super Bowl contention. They need to clear up cap space and get younger and trading Thuney helps them do that, especially after tagging Trey Smith.
For the Bears, they bring some serious firepower to the offensive line and it only costs them a future fourth-round pick. The best part of this is that the Bears were able to add a star pass protector to their line up without losing a single one of their Day 2 draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft.