DJ Moore and Rome Odunze campaign for Cooper Kupp trade to Chicago Bears
Super Bowl week is always a great time to gather intel about the upcoming NFL free agency frenzy, when superstar players will sign mega deals with new teams and blockbuster trades shake up the league.
One NFL superstar who will be traded this offseason is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who Chicago Bears wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze selected as the pass-catcher who's available this offseason that they'd like to join the Bears.
Check it out:
"I'm gonna go Cooper," Moore said. "He does it all in the slot, he can maneuver. It's like the game is slow for him."
"I'd love to have Cooper Kupp too," Odunze added. "He's got ties with my wide receivers coach at (Washington) for a time. That would be cool to see him."
Cooper Kupp trade is a hard sell for the Chicago Bears
Sounds like some ringing endorsements. Whether Bears GM Ryan Poles agrees is yet to be seen.
The biggest obstacle to the Bears trading for Kupp is the likely compensation required to acquire him from the Rams. While a first-round pick seems unlikely, it would be surprising if Los Angeles accepts anything less than a second-round pick for the former Super Bowl MVP.
Kupp would certainly add name value to the Chicago Bears' wide receiver group, but his struggles with injuries in recent years has limited his on-field impact. He hasn't eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three straight years, and it's become pretty clear over the last few seasons that his body is beginning to fail him.
It's obvious that Moore and Odunze respect Kupp as a player. Game recognizes game, right? But the Bears' front office has a duty to act in the team's best interest, and trading for Kupp doesn't feel like a move that would accomplish that goal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —