Three Observations on Titans 53-Man Roster
The Tennessee Titans have their 53-man roster solidified for now, but in the NFL, things change on a dime.
The Titans have some unique factors in regards to their 53-man roster. Here's a look at three observations:
5 Tight Ends?!
Most NFL teams usually carry three tight ends on their roster at any given time. Some teams will bring four on the roster, in case they like an extra blocker, but very rarely do teams carry five ... unless you're the Titans.
The Titans have Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya and David Martin-Robinson all on the initial 53-man roster.
With Whyle injured for most of training camp, Martin-Robinson and Odukoya saw more reps than usual, and they impressed the Titans enough to warrant a roster spot.
It's unlikely all five will dress on game day, but they should all have some impact this season.
4 Defensive Linemen ... Trade Coming?
The Titans have been decimated at the defensive line spot, with Marlon Davidson and TK McLendon Jr. both hitting injured reserve.
That leaves Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, Keondre Coburn and Sebastian Joseph-Day as the only defensive linemen on the roster.
It's likely that the team won't be satisfied with just those four, and perhaps a waiver claim or two is coming.
Ernest Jones Rounds Out Linebackers
The Titans have also been stung by the injury bug in the linebacker room, with Chance Campbell, JoJo Domann and Garret Wallow all out for the year with injuries.
Trading for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones will help tremendously and gives the Titans another linebacker to work with.
Jones will eat up a lot of snaps alongside Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens leading Dennard Wilson's defense.
The Titans' 53-man roster is preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 8.
