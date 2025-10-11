Commanders' surprising RB given green light vs. Bears by Fantasy Football experts
The Chicago Bears' problems running the football are no secret. But is their run defense about to get exposed by one of the NFL's top secrets?
While D'Andre Swift and the Bears' offense looks to finally get it going Monday night against the Washington Commanders, Fantasy Football experts are predicting a big day from a player who is not yet a household name: Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
If the Bears hope to beat the Commanders, they'll have to find a way to stop both Jayden Daniels and Washington's surprising seventh-round rookie.
In its weekly "Start 'Em, Sit 'Em" offering, Sports Illustrated is giving the green light to Fantasy Football owners of Croskey-Merritt against the Bears' woeful run defense which allows a staggering 5.96 yards per carry.
Writes SI: "After his best NFL game (14/111/2 with two catches for 38 yards), Jacory Croskey-Merritt took over the running back lead in fantasy points per touch (1.31) for the top 35 running backs in touches."
Washington could be without Chris Rodriguez vs. the Bears after missing practice on Thursday with a calf issue, helping the Commanders' lead running back.
The Bears return to the scene of last year's "Fail Mary" crime Monday night at Northwest Stadium.