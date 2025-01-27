Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus lands high-profile defensive coordinator job
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus will join the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Eberflus' time with the Bears ended with him being one of the worst head coaches in team history, finishing with a 14-32 career record in Chicago. His tenure will forever be marred by his horrendous clock management and poor in-game decisions.
Yet, the NFL remains a league of retread opportunity. For Eberflus, that means returning to the Cowboys, where he spent seven seasons from 2011 to 2017 as the team's linebackers coach and passing game coordinator (2016-2017).
To be fair, Eberflus is a solid defensive play-caller. He came close to making the Bears a really good defense, but for one reason or another, he just seemed to fall short.
Maybe it's because he wasn't aggressive enough; maybe it's because he didn't hold players like Tyrique Stevenson accountable for their obvious mistakes. Whatever the reason, Eberflus' time with the Bears was forgettable.
Now in Big D, Eberflus will get a chance to revitalize his career with one of the most popular franchises in all of sports.
