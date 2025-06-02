Former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields shares confident vision for his NFL future
A quick spin around your favorite social media platform will reveal a sizable segment of Chicago Bears fans who are still holding onto the narrative that sticking with Justin Fields and trading the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft would've been the better long-term, team-building strategy.
Instead, GM Ryan Poles traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers and selected Caleb Williams with that first pick.
Now, one year later, Fields inked a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets in what may be his last chance to prove he's a bona fide starting quarterback in the NFL.
Fields has no shortage of confidence in his ability to prove just that.
“I think I can be great,” Fields said Thursday, via ESPN. “That’s been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. I think the sky’s the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go.”
At one point in his Bears career, Fields looked like the guy who'd finally break the curse of failed quarterbacks in Chicago. He was downright lethal in 2022 when he nearly set the NFL single-season rushing record for quarterbacks with 1,143 yards. Unfortunately, his underwhelming year as a passer -- he only threw for 2,242 yards -- caused questions about his ability to lead a well-rounded pro offense to arise.
Those same questions lingered during his one-year stint with the Steelers, but the Jets proved they're willing to bank on the former Ohio State star's ability to break out in 2025.
“Our offense and defense are new, so guys are really tuned in and locked in and trying to get everything down,” Fields said. “But I think once we do, I think the sky’s the limit. I mean, we have all the guys we need, we have all the talent, so it’s really just going to come down to discipline and execution.”
Justin Fields has been down this road before. Bears fans expected the former first-round QB to thrive after Chicago traded for DJ Moore. And while he was OK in 2023, he never elevated his game to the level that a franchise could feel good about building around.
Still, I wouldn't bet against Fields doing some serious damage with the Jets. In fact, I'd be surprised if he didn't. All he needed at this point in his career was a team that believed in him. New York is that team, and I'm certain he's going to reward them for it.