Grading the Chicago Bears' selection of OT Ozzy Trapilo in 2nd round of 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears did what most analysts and fans expected they would in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and selected an offensive tackle: Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo.
Trapilo, primarily a right tackle for Boston College over the last two seasons, will add fuel to the speculation that Darnell Wright could be headed for left tackle duties at some point.
With Braxton Jones recovering from a serious ankle injury suffered late in the 2024 season, and second-year pro Kiran Amegadjie still a long way from being a reliable starter at left tackle, the addition of Trapilo doesn't settle the questions about who can step up in the event Jones isn't ready to go.
"Tall tackle prospect with NFL bloodlines and a noticeable improvement in play strength last season," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "The run-blocking tape falls below the protection tape due to leverage and adjustment limitations we frequently see with taller tackles. Trapilo won’t generate much movement in the run game, but good upper-body power helps him neutralize the edge. He operates with sound pass sets, active hands and excellent arm extension. He has a good feel for pocket depth with an ability to ride rushers over the top, but he will get beat by inside counters and speed-to-power rushers at times. Trapilo could operate as a swing tackle early on but his potential in pass protection gives him a good chance to become a starter."
The Bears traded down from their original second of their two second-round picks, No. 41 overall, with the Buffalo Bills, and it may have cost them. Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery was picked just a few selections before Trapilo, and he would've made more sense for Chicago's immediate needs.
Indeed, the Chicago Bears had to come out of the second round with another starting-quality offensive tackle, and they accomplished that goal with Ozzy Trapilo. But whether he can make a smooth transition to left tackle, or if that spot is destined to be Wright's, is an issue worth monitoring over the next few months.
This pick warrants a solid B- grade. It would've been a better outcome for Chicago if they could've landed an unquestioned left tackle, but the board fell the way it did. The Bears addressed more of a general need -- another big-bodied tackle -- more so than a specfic need -- a left tackle.