How Bears' blockbuster trade for Joe Thuney impacts their 2025 NFL free agency plan
The Chicago Bears had one objective this offseason: upgrade the offensive line. And after consecutive days featuring trades by GM Ryan Poles for starting guards Jonah Jackson and All-Pro Joe Thuney, the team is getting really close to accomplishing that goal.
But they're not finished yet.
The Bears began the offseason with the fifth-most salary cap space in the league, and while that number has certainly shrunk after the Thuney and Jackson trades, Poles still has plenty of spending power to land at least one more big-ticket free agent for the offensive line.
Enter Drew Dalman, the top-ranked center from the Atlanta Falcons.
Bears must sign a center to complete offensive line overhaul
The Chicago Bears made sweeping changes to their starting guards with Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. But the interior of any offensive line is only as strong as its center, and Dalman is the belle of free agency at the position.
The good news for the Bears is that centers usually don't break the bank in free agency, although recent contracts for stars like Creed Humphrey could change that narrative.
According to Pro Football Focus, Dalman is projected to receive a contract in the range of $14 million per season (four years, $56 million). Chicago is expected to be more than willing to make that kind of investment in the 26-year-old pivot, whose football intelligence and above-average athletic ability make him a budding star.
The additions of Thuney and Jackson could move Poles off of offensive linemen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the offensive line overhaul isn't over yet. Expect another big contract invested in the starting five once the negotiation window opens on March 10.
