How the Bears’ remaining 2025 schedule stacks up in the NFC North
Don't look now, but the Chicago Bears might actually have a chance to win the NFC North in 2025.
Sure, a lot has to go the Bears' way as they return from their bye at 2-2. But there's at least one variable working in their favor: the rest of the 2025 schedule.
According to Tankathon's ranking of every team's remaining strength of schedule, the Chicago Bears rank 16th -- meaning, their remaining schedule is right in the middle of the pack.
The Green Bay Packers rank one spot better (or, easier) than the Bears at No. 17. That's basically a push.
As for the other NFC North teams? Good luck.
The Detroit Lions have the fourth-hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings have the fifth-hardest.
Indeed, the Bears still have a lot to prove before we can rank their division or playoff chances based on their remaining opponents.
Remember: those same opponents are viewing Chicago as an 'easier' matchup on their yet-to-be-played slate of games.
Notably, Tankathon doesn't think the Bears are an 'easy' out. Chicago is listed in the 'toughest' column for upcoming games. It's nice to finally get at least some level of respect, right?
Still, the Bears' playoff chances remain ... not great. According to Pro Football Focus, those chances are 21%.
The Chicago Bears can make a statement in their return from the bye week on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. A victory would push their winning streak to three games and break what feels like a post-bye curse.
However, if the Bears lose and drop to 2-3, especially in front of a national audience? Well, you can guess how the narrative around this team will spin out of control.
It's way too early to call a Week 6 game a must-win. But it feels like that's where the Chicago Bears are right now, especially if they want to make a legitimate playoff run later this season.