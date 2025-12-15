Bears playoff chances and NFC seeding dramatically improve after blowout of Browns

Just a week after that heartbreaking loss to the Packers in Green Bay, the Chicago Bears again have the upper hand - and the lead - in the NFC North. On Sunday they vaulted from No. 7 as a Wild Card in the NFC standings to a division-leading No. 2.

Hours after the Bears dismantled the hapless Cleveland Browns, 31-3, at frigid Soldier Field on Sunday, the Packers lost more than a game out in Denver. Green Bay blew a 23-14 second-half lead in a defeat to the Broncos, and also likely lost star defender Micah Parsons to a season-ending torn ACL in his knee.

The Bears, who host the Packers Saturday night, also got a break within the division when the Detroit Lions lost to the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC North is now the Bears' to lose.

With is blowout of the Browns, the Bears are now 10-4. With three games remaining, they lead the 9-4-1 Packers and 8-6 Lions. Entering Week 16, the Bears - who have never made the playoffs in franchise history after starting a season 0-2 - are the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind only the 11-3 Rams.

L.A. travels to play the 11-3 Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night. If the Rams lose and the Bears beat the Packers Saturday night, they will be atop the NFC with only two weeks remaining.

The Bears' playoff chances improved to 76%.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE ENTERING WEEK 16

Division Leaders

1. Los Angeles Rams (West) 11-3

2. Chicago Bears (North) 10-4

3. Philadelphia Eagles (East) 9-5

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (South) 7-7

Wild Cards

5. Seattle Seahawks 11-3

6. San Francisco 49ers 10-4

7. Green Bay Packers 9-4-1

In The Hunt

8. Detroit Lions 8-6

9. Carolina Panthers 7-7

