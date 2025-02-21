Bears make shocking move, release DeMarcus Walker ahead of 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears aren't wasting any time trimming fat from their salary cap ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency period.
First, veteran tight end Gerald Everett's contract was terminated. Now, defensive end DeMarcus Walker has been released.
Walker's release frees up $5.25 in salary cap space, which, when added to the $5.5 million freed up with Gerald Everett's release, arms the Bears with an additional $10.75 million to spend on free agent offensive linemen like Trey Smith.
DeMarcus Walker started all 17 games for the Bears in 2024, totaling 47 tackles and an underwhelming 3.5 sacks. It was the second season in a row that he finished with that sack total, suggesting he reached his ceiling in Chicago.
The Bears were expected to prioritize edge rusher in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft before Walker's release. Now, it becomes one of the most important positions GM Ryan Poles must upgrade over the next two months.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —