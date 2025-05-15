Infamous Chicago Bears critic sees playoffs as realistic outcome in 2025
Despite the ominous cloud of negativity that's inching its way toward Halas Hall after ESPN broke the story of Caleb Williams not wanting to play for the Chicago Bears before the 2024 NFL Draft, there's still a sense of optimism surrounding coach Ben Johnson and the 2025 iteration of this team.
The new-look Bears have the makeup -- on paper -- of a 2025 playoff team, and that's not just fandom speaking. In fact, Colin Cowherd, who's been one of the Bears' biggest critics in recent years, recently said he believes Chicago will make a run in the NFC North and squeak into the playoffs.
"In the NFC North, I think the Bears sneak into the playoffs," Cowherd said.
Are the Chicago Bears a playoff team in 2025?
While it might be a little early to declare the Chicago Bears as a playoff team in 2025, their roster certainly has the look and feel of one.
General manager Ryan Poles fixed the trenches on both sides of the ball this offseason, with the offensive line garnering the most attention. Upgrades like Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson, along with the upside of rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, have the outlook on offense as high as it's arguably ever been.
Perhaps that's also the result of Johnson joining forces with Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze, as well as the 2025 draft selections of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.
But before we can propel the Chicago Bears from a 5-12 team to a playoff contender, we need to see results on the grass. Williams must take a big step forward in Year 2, which is expected now that he actually has a coaching staff capable of getting the most out of him. It also will depend on Johnson being the coach everyone has pegged him to be, which, based on his recent record of success, should be as close to a lock as any coaching candidate has been in recent years.
Chicago Bears fans have good reason for optimism, and it's only confirmed when an infamous critic like Cowherd believes in this team, too.