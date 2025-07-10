Insider blasts Chicago Bears for 'inexplicable' offseason decision
Most people would agree that the Chicago Bears have had a brilliant offseason, adding more talent around quarterback Caleb Williams while also addressing some very prominent needs.
However, ESPN's Seth Walder is not so bullish on the moves the Bears have made over the past several months, giving them a B-minus grade for their overall work.
Walder especially takes issue with one deal Chicago completed in particular, questioning why in the world the Bears swung a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson.
"But the Jackson trade was one of the most inexplicable moves of the offseason," Walder wrote. "A year ago, Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million free agent deal with the Rams and then had a wildly disappointing 2024. The Rams tried him at center, then he was placed on IR after Week 2, returned to action in Week 10 and was benched before playing again in Week 18. In short, he couldn't get on the field at center or guard."
Walder is left scratching his head over why Chicago decided to actually surrender assets for Jackson while also taking on his contract.
Here's the thing: the Bears were absolutely desperate for help in the trenches. Williams was sacked 68 times last season, and while he is definitely partially at fault for that, it was blatantly obvious that the offensive line was not giving him enough protection.
So in a sense, you can understand why Chicago felt the need to trade for Jackson, who made a Pro Bowl with the Detroit Lions back in 2021. Perhaps the 28-year-old will bounce back in the Windy City this coming fall.