Jaylon Johnson fill-in shocks Vikings with 74-yard Pick Six to stretch Bears' lead

Nahshon Wright stepped in front of All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson for a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Bears a 17-6 lead.

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears were worried sick all week about the availability of starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson. But it's his backup that just put the Bears firmly in control of their Monday Night Football s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Johnson out with a calf injury, fill-in Nahshon Wright stepped in front of Vikings' star receiver Justin Jefferson and produced an electrifying 74-yard Pick Six that pushed Chicago's lead to 17-6 early in the third quarter at Soldier Field.

Nursing only a four-point lead and with the Vikings already in field-goal range but facing 3rd-and-8, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was late on an out-route throw to Jefferson. Wright easily read the play, picked off the pass and raced down the sideline untouched. Wright was earlier called for a 42-yard pass interference penalty that set up Minnesota's first points of the game.

While Caleb Williams got the Bears off to a hot start by completing his first 10 passes and running for a touchdown, it's Dennis Allen's defense that is dominating the night. Chicago has three sacks, the Pick Six and has limited the Vikings to 77 yards of offense.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) in the
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) in the preseason / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

