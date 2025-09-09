Bears' QB Caleb Williams sends message to Vikings with Brian Urlacher jersey
Sure, new Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson came from the Detroit Lions and it will be intense when the teams meet next Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season. But quarterback Caleb Williams gave us a hilarious reminder before Monday night's game that the Minnesota Vikings are still the Bears' bad-blood NFC North rival as well.
All week in advance of Monday's primetime showdown, the media fell in love with the warm-'n-fuzzy story about how Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy grew up a Bears fan. He went to games with his family, and a cute photo of him as a kid in a Brian Urlacher No. 54 Bears jersey even went viral.
Either by uncanny coincidence or the result of a direct jab at the Vikings and his quarterback counterpart, guess whose jersey Williams showed up in when he arrived at Soldier Field?
You guessed it. Urlacher's No. 54
After an up-and-down preseason, Williams certainly hopes to make a statement with his play against the Vikings in his first game under Johnson. He's already sent his message ... loud and clear.