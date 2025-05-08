Kyle Monangai receives encouraging comp to former Chicago Bears running back
Chicago Bears seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai is entering the NFL with more fanfare than the usual late-round prospect.
Perhaps it's because of the position he plays. Fantasy football dynasty players are always looking for a sleeper running back who can rise from the ashes. Or, maybe it's because the Bears' running back room is underwhelming, headlined by D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, two players who are generally considered average pros.
Regardless of the reason, Monangai will begin his first training camp with a chance to emerge as a real contributor to the Bears' rushing attack, in part because of his ability to put his foot in the dirt and pick up the tough north-south yards that were left on the field in 2024.
In fact, Monangai was recently compared to former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in a recent mailbag published by the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.
"Neither had impressive 40 times or jump metrics," Biggs wrote, "but the numbers from Indianapolis are just part of the evaluation. It’s more what they did on the field in college. Both were known for playing with good contact balance and vision and running with urgency to get north and south."
Monangai might run with a style that's similar to Montgomery's, but he's at least 10 pounds lighter and has an overall smaller frame. It's why there's some concern about his game translating to the NFL and the enhanced level of competition.
"I think Monangai has a chance to contribute as a rookie," Biggs wrote. "What we don’t know yet is how well he will run with vision and patience in the NFL. We’ll have to wait until they get into training camp to start getting answers. Does he have enough pop in his pads to handle pass protection in the NFL? It’s one thing to block against Maryland. It’s another thing to do it against the Green Bay Packers."
Kyle Monangai enjoyed a productive career at Rutgers, finishing with over 1,200 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons. His running style is that of a bigger guy; he reminds me more of Kareem Hunt than Montgomery, but the point remains. There's a chance Monangai will produce at a higher rate than a traditional seventh-round pick, which would be a boon for Ben Johnson and the Bears' offense in 2025.