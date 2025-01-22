Mel Kiper 2025 NFL mock draft sends Bears perfect pick in first round
The Chicago Bears' biggest need entering the 2025 NFL offseason is more than a position; it's a position group.
The Bears' offensive line has several holes, ranging from left tackle to both guard spots and center. Four starting jobs could be up for grabs, and while there's speculation that general manager Ryan Poles will target Kansas City Chiefs pro bowl guard Trey Smith in free agency, he'll need to do more than spend money on veterans to upgrade the starting five.
The 2025 NFL Draft will offer Poles a fantastic opportunity to add a cluster of talented rookies, including two potential starters in the first two rounds.
Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft is a home run for Chicago Bears
In Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Bears do just that in the first round at No. 10 overall.
Chicago snags LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
"I lean Campbell because he was better this season and has more size at 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, even though Banks is ranked higher on my board(No. 10 vs. No. 11)," Kiper wrote. "Campbell gave up just two sacks over 524 pass-block snaps this season. There are some length concerns, and he might kick inside to guard, but Chicago needs help all over that line."
Campbell is the safest first-round lineman the Bears could target because of exactly what Kiper points out: he gives Chicago options. He can replace Braxton Jones at left tackle or kick inside and start at guard.
Imagine an offseason scenario where the Chicago Bears add Trey Smith and Will Campbell in a span of two months? Sure, it wouldn't complete Poles' task of building a complete offensive line, but it would be a massive step forward.
Remember: the Bears have two picks in the first 10 selections in the second round and the fifth-most salary cap space in the NFL.
Offensive line reinforcements are coming to Chicago.
