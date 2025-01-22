Ben Johnson won't target Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions to fill out Chicago Bears coaching staff
If you are one of the many Chicago Bears fans hoping that new head coach Ben Johnson will snag Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley to be the team's offensive coordinator, I have some bad news.
Fraley isn't expected to join the Bears staff. In fact, Johnson likely won't raid the Lions' coaching staff to fill vacancies with the Bears, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.
"Does not sound like the Bears will be a destination for OL coach Hank Fraley," Biggs tweeted Wednesday. "Perhaps Ben Johnson does get an assistant from Detroit to join him, but Fraley is not expected. Johnson isn’t going to raid Dan Campbell’s staff."
Fraley was considered the front-runner for the Bears' offensive coordinator job, but speculation around the league is that the longtime offensive line coach wants to call plays.
Johnson acknowledged the Lions organization during his opening remarks Wednesday in a message that was filled with gratituted and appreciation. The fact he isn't likely to raid Dan Campbell's crew is consistent with the tone of integrity Johnson emphasized as one of his core moral character traits.
"Would expect Ben Johnson to have a well thought out plan to find assistants to work with the linemen - and he acknowledged there is work to do in the trenches," Biggs added.
Johnson noted that he'll begin assembling his staff once the frenzy of his arrival to Chicago begins to die down. We should learn soon who will join him with the Bears as his offensive and defensive coordinators, among other key coaching positions.
