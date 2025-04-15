New York Giants may play key role in Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL draft results
For the Chicago Bears to have any chance at landing one of the single-digit blue players that general manager Ryan Poles said are in the 2025 NFL Draft, they'll need a surprise pick to come off the board before they're on the clock at No. 10 overall.
And we might be one step closer to that happening after news broke Monday that the New York Giants will hold a private workout with former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Thursday.
Sanders' 2025 NFL draft stock has been all over the map since the end of the college football season. At one point, he was a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick. Now, there are NFL scouts who view him as a second-rounder. The truth probably lies somewhere in between, which suggests Sanders could be a target for quarterback-needy teams selecting in the late teens to early 20s.
So, if a club like the Giants spends the No. 3 overall pick on him? That's great news for the Bears. It means two quarterbacks will be off the board (Cam Ward is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans) before the 10th pick, giving Poles a chance to land one of the top eight non-quarterbacks in this year's draft.
Perhaps, instead of selecting Sanders with the third pick, the Giants' first choice is to trade down -- perhaps to No. 10 -- with the hope that Sanders or Jaxson Dart are available (which, at least one of them should be). If New York has a legitimate interest in Sanders in the first round, it would make more sense to trade down and target him rather than overdraft him with the third pick.
Regardless of the reasoning behind the Giants' upcoming private workout with Sanders, the fact they're spending that critical time with him just one week before the 2025 NFL draft screams very real interest. And that's very good news for the Chicago Bears.
