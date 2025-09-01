NFC North Power Rankings entering Week 1: Bears have tough road ahead
We'll learn quite a bit about the NFC North after Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
All four divisional teams face off in what will be an early measuring stick in the North. The Green Bay Packers travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Sunday afternoon, and the Minnesota Vikings come to Soldier Field for a battle with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Two NFC North teams will begin the year 1-0. Two will be 0-1. And one will undoubtedly look better than the rest.
As Week 1 quickly approaches, here's my 2025 NFC North Power Ranking entering opening weekend.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Packers were a good, solid team before the Micah Parsons trade. Now, with Parsons headlining their defense, they have a chance to compete with the best teams in the NFC.
I'm not a big Jordan Love guy, and I think when all is said and done, he will ultimately sink the Packers' ship. But it's hard to begin the 2025 season with any team other than the Packers at the top of the NFC North.
2. Detroit Lions
The Lions lost too many pieces on their coaching staff to feel confident in their ability to resume their place atop the NFC North. Sure, the players are still the players, and this is one hell of a roster. But there's a lot of pressure on Dan Campbell to prove he actually is a great head coach and not just a massive beneficiary of the best coaching staff in the league over the last few years.
3. Chicago Bears
I have the Bears ranked third to begin the season, mainly because we already know what Caleb Williams' floor looks like -- and that was with an atrocious offensive line. The Bears were a competent coaching staff away from being at least a .500 team last year, and the upgrade from Matt Eberflus and his circus friends to Ben Johnson and his all-star staff can't be overstated. Chicago has a very good roster and an elite coaching staff, which usually translates into wins.
4. Minnesota Vikings
I get it, the Vikings were a very good team in 2024. But that was with Sam Darnold having a career year. Maybe J.J. McCarthy will be just as good (or better!). But we're at the "see it to believe it" point right now. If McCarthy slices and dices the new-look Bears defense in Week 1, the Vikings will jump way up these rankings.