NFC North’s best quarterback? Veteran NFL pundit has little love for Caleb Williams
NFL preseason rankings of any kind—fantasy, reality, win/loss record, positional, whatever—are, in a word, silly, as there are far too many variables for us to make any logical predictions:
- We don’t know final rosters.
- We don’t know how free agents will mesh with their new team.
- We don’t know if the top rookies will live up to the hype.
- We don’t know if the mid-tier or low-end rookies will be of use.
- And we don’t know what any playbooks will look like.
But that won’t stop us from trying.
Hold My Breer
Always a font of on-point info, MMQB’s Albert Breer was asked during a guest shot on The Herd with Colin Cowherd how he’d rank the four starting quarterbacks in the NFC North: Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Detroit’s Jared Goff, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, and Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy.
Goff landed at the top of Breer’s list, followed by Love, Williams, and McCarthy.
Considering Chicago’s various upgrades during the offseason (new coach, new offensive line, new pass catchers, that sort of thing), the knee-jerk reaction from Bears Nation might be something along the lines of, “Dude, seriously?”
But you can’t give Breer the stink-eye, as Goff is coming off of back-to-back 4,000-plus yard seasons and Love has played 42 NFL games to Williams’ 17. Precedent and experience can’t be discounted.
The positive news is that Breer wraps things up by noting, “All four are in a pretty good situation.”
We should find out just how good by Week 4. Stay tuned.