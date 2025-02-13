NFL insider poll ranking new head coach hires reveals shocking Ben Johnson result
Chicago Bears fans have been riding a wave of excitement since the team secured Ben Johnson as head coach. Widely regarded as the top head coaching candidate in recent offseasons, Johnson’s hiring is a big win for a franchise that's struggled to secure many over the last few years.
However, a recent poll by The Athletic revealed differing opinions that could dampen some of that enthusiasm.
Ten NFL executives and coaches were asked to rank the top five head coaching hires of the offseason, and Ben Johnson didn’t take the top spot. Instead, that honor went to Mike Vrabel, the newly hired head coach of the New England Patriots.
Johnson didn't even come in second place (by himself). He tied with Pete Carroll (Las Vegas Raiders). They each received 33 points (a score that's explained here).
Bears coach Ben Johnson already being doubted
Perhaps the most shocking takeaway from this poll is that Johnson only received five first-place points. Carroll, by contrast, received 20. Vrabel led the way with 45.
Ben Johnson secured second place in this ranking mainly because he had the most second-place points (20) among this year's coaching hires, which is fine. But it does seem a bit ludicrous that Carroll had four times the number of first-place points as Johnson.
One former head coach expressed support for Johnson joining the Bears, provided he brings Dan Campbell’s culture with him, while an NFL executive raised concerns about his fit in Chicago.
It’s unclear why Ben Johnson’s fit with the Bears is being questioned. He’s not just stepping into an existing program as an offensive coordinator. He’s the one who will shape the entire program. Johnson isn’t adapting to another coach's culture; he’s building it from the ground up. The “fit” will be exactly what he designs it to be.
This might just be another case of the Chicago Bears not being allowed to enjoy their success. They made the best coaching hire of the offseason, yet NFL insiders and analysts seem unable to give credit without sprinkling in some criticism.
Don't take the bait. Ben Johnson is the best hire of the offseason, and it's not even close.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —