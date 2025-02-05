NFL insider says Eric Bieniemy hire is key to Chicago Bears culture reset
It's been a long time since the Chicago Bears had a coaching staff as exciting as it does right now, headlined by Ben Johnson at the top.
Johnson has surrounded himself with a fantastic blend of experienced veteran coaches and young up-and-comers. The wide range of experience (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is a two-time head coach) and innovative youth (offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been lauded as a 28-year-old whiz kid) makes the Bears' coaching staff a must-watch in 2025.
One of those new coaches added by Ben Johnson is running backs coach Eric Bieniemy, the former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator who bounced around between the Washington Commanders and UCLA Bruins the last two years.
Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer described Bieniemy's hire as a vital part of the Chicago Bears' effort to reset their culture.
"Good hire by new Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson to bring Eric Bieniemy aboard as running backs coach," Breer wrote. "I think, to a degree, what Bieniemy does well was misunderstood the past few years, and he’ll be valuable as a guy who can help set a culture for Johnson."
The Bears' offensive coaching staff has become quite the unit:
- Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle
- Passing game coordinator: Press Taylor
- Quarterbacks coach: J.T. Barrett
- Running backs coach: Eric Bieniemy
- Wide receivers coach: Antwaan Randle El
- Tight ends coach: Jim Dray
- Offensive line coach: Dan Roushar
The main objective for the offensive coaches will be to maximize the potential of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who is entering a much more stable and better-equipped environment in Year 2 thanks to the team's revamped coaching staff.
