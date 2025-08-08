NFL Network calls Bears' Caleb Williams not playing in preseason opener 'fake Christmas'
Most Chicago Bears were disappointed Friday morning when the team announced that Caleb Williams won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. We want to see the second-year quarterback try out all the bells and whistles and gadgets of new head coach Ben Johnson's offense.
But that debut will have to wait. And, as NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt reminded us, football fans are not good at waiting. We're impatient.
We want rookies to play like veterans and veterans to develop into All-Pros and 4-2 starts to the season to end in Super Bowls, not 5-12.
Brandt was one of the many to air his disappointment about Williams not playing on Sunday.
"Preseason football is fake Christmas," Brandt said on Good Morning Football Friday morning. "You wait and you wait and you want it so badly. But right now is like Dec. 5 for a kid waiting for Christmas. You whine and complain and your parents finally let you open a present ... and it's a sweater. It sucks. The good stuff is yet to come."
The next chance to see Williams in live action against a real opponent will come Aug. 17 when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. Johnson has helped build the hype and anticipation about his quarterback this season, projecting him to throw for 4,000 yards on 70-percent completions.