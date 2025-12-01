Kyle Brandt reveals how Bears’ latest win clears up 'misconception' about Ben Johnson

If you’ve followed NFL Network’s Good Morning Football at all, you know co-host Kyle Brandt is about as big a Chicago Bears homer as you’ll find on national television. So leave it to him to preach the good word of Ben Johnson and his ascending Bears squad on the show following their resounding Black Friday win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

But as Brandt lays out, it’s not just the mere fact that the Bears beat the Eagles down the way they did. It’s how they did it.

“It wasn’t the Eagles' offense struggling. It was the Bears running through the teeth of that Howie Roseman war chest of defense. All these Jalen Carters, all these Georgia guys from the first round [of the draft] did nothing,” Brandt said on Monday’s episode.

But his comments weren’t meant to disparage the Eagles, who are still a very good football team at 8-4. It was to hype up what the Bears did: “This is the masterpiece of Ben Johnson,” he added.

Thoughts on the 9-3 Bears. pic.twitter.com/rA4U37f156 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 1, 2025

The Bears’ ground-and-pound beatdown of Philly felt like something straight out of 2006—downhill, punishing football that broke the will of the reigning Super Bowl champions, who pride themselves on dominating other teams in the trenches. But it also reveals once again what the first-year Bears head coach’s philosophy is all about.

“The misconception about the Ben Johnson Bears and who or what he wanted them to be this year was that, ‘Oh, he does the trick plays … he throws it up and down the field.’ No, no, no. Ben Johnson’s bread and butter with the Lions was [David] Montgomery and [Jahmyr] Gibbs. Running and running. This is what he wanted,” he said.

“They have this old veteran in [D’Andre] Swift, who’s incredible right now. They have this seventh-round rookie in [Kyle] Monangai who looks exactly what Ashton Jeanty was supposed to look like in the first round. And they ran for damn near 300 yards against the Super Bowl champions.”

In two of the last three seasons, the Eagles have ridden their offensive and defensive lines to the Super Bowl, overwhelming people up front with pure blunt force trauma. And the Bears just showed they could play that game even better. In fact, the ground game was so good they didn’t even need Caleb Williams (154 yards, TD, INT) to do much of anything.

With the Chicago Bears currently atop the NFC, there’s a real chance teams will have to come to Chicago and stand up to the Bears’ bruising style in freezing temperatures this January. That should get Bears fans excited.

Maybe Brandt will have a chance to hand out a few Angry Runs scepters to Monangai while we’re at it.

