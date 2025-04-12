One position ranks among the rest as Chicago Bears' biggest need entering 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears rank among the most improved teams in the NFL this offseason, thanks to the aggressive approach GM Ryan Poles has taken to fixing the offensive line and adding more talent along the defensive front.
But one position remains in need of an upgrade, and the 2025 NFL Draft should offer the Bears a perfect opportunity to get it: running back.
In fact, Chicago's running back situation was dubbed the team's most pressing remaining starter need
"General manager Ryan Poles wasted effectively no time in shoring up his interior offensive line, acquiring Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson to mitigate a low point from 2024," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Now, the Bears should direct their resources toward finding a long-term stud at running back, given D’Andre Swift’s underwhelming first year in Chicago (65.7 PFF rushing grade)."
Swift's first season with the Bears certainly disappointed, and when combined with high-end draft prospects like Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and Omarion Hampton (North Carolina), it's no surprise that running back has quickly moved to the top of the Bears' likely wish list.
Scan the rest of the Chicago Bears' depth chart and it's hard to find another position group that could challeng running back. Left tackle remains a need, of course, but there may not be a prospect at the position worth taking 10th overall. There's no doubt Poles will look to add one in the second round, but in the first? It could be the sweet spot for Jeanty, or even Hampton.
The odds the Bears will have a better-than-expected prospect fall to the at No. 10 got better with the news that New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury. It could force the Saints to select Shedeur Sanders, which, combined with Cam Ward going first overall to the Tennessee Titans, means Chicago will have a top-eight non-quarterback fall to them at No. 10. That's a good thing.
But it remains unlikely that Jeanty will fall to 10. Hampton will, but he could be viewed as a reach. Instead, Poles could decide to trade down (if a trade partner exists) with an eye on Hampton or simply wait until the 39th or 41st pick to select a running back who'd still have enough talent to supplant Swift as the Chicago Bears' RB1 in 2025.
