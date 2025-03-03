Post-Combine 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Bears go all-in on building a powerhouse around Caleb Williams
The NFL Combine is over, and while we did not see any record-breaking performances like we did in 2024, several players still put on quite a show and boosted their 2025 NFL Draft stock.
Luckily for the Chicago Bears, there was no shortage of impressive offensive and defensive linemen at this year's Combine, which is where they need help the most.
These position groups must be the focus of GM Ryan Poles' draft class this year, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs tagging standout guard Trey Smith. In this three-round mock draft, Poles once again spends his first-round pick on a highly regarded pass protector, but he doesn't stop there.
1.10 Tyler Booker - Guard, Alabama
With right guard being the biggest weakness on Chicago's OL, their needs perfectly align with their draft resources. Taking a guard at 10th overall might strike some as a reach, but guards are becoming increasingly important in the modern NFL, and Tyler Booker is far and away the best pure guard in this draft.
Despite a poor showing in the Combine drills, Bears fans should remember that football is played with pads and helmets. The tape Booker has already displayed should dispel any concerns about his top speed in a sprint. He also gave NFL fans the best quote from the NFL Combine, showcasing a classic Chicago Bears attitude.
2.39 (via CAR) Donovan Jackson - Guard, Ohio State
Sticking with the interior offensive line, the Bears add the successor to left guard Teven Jenkins, who appears to be out the door. Jackson showed some versatility playing left tackle this year after Josh Simmons went down with a knee injury, but his best work comes in the interior.
He showed off some serious athleticism at the NFL Combine, which has no doubt boosted his stock. While some believe he may end up going late in the first round, Jackson should still be on the board at 39. If he is, it's a no-brainer for Chicago.
2.41 Cam Skattebo - Running Back, Arizona State
While Skattebo did not partake in all the drills in the Combine, he showed impressive lower body power by registering a 39.5" vertical jump and a ten-foot-three broad jump. With Chicago's run game regressing hard in 2024, selecting an explosive runner like Skattebo, who forced 110 missed tackles in 2024, in Round 2 is almost a necessity.
3.72 Charles Grant - Offensive Tackle, William & Mary
Few, if any, offensive linemen in this year's draft have the athleticism and measurements to match Grant. While he did not run any drills, opting to wait until his pro day, he did measure in with 34.75" arms, 10.25" handspan, and an incredible 82" wingspan. Of course, the jump from FCS to the NFL will be a major obstacle in Grant's progression, but with proper coaching, he has sky-high upside as a starting left tackle.