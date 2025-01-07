Bear Digest

Ranking the Chicago Bears’ 4 biggest roster needs entering the 2025 NFL offseason

The Chicago Bears' 2024 season is in the books, and changes are expected throughout the roster in 2025. Here are the Bears' four biggest roster needs as NFL free agency and the 2025 draft inch closer.

Bryan Perez

Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this offseason. And while that’s an obvious statement following a 5-12 season, the next few months will prove critical for the Bears to maximize their window of opportunity while Caleb Williams is on his rookie contract.

General manager Ryan Poles will begin free agency with the sixth-most cap space in the NFL, according to Spotrac. Simply put, he has no excuses not to add a few high-profile free agents to the roster. He’ll also be armed with three top-50 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th pick in the first round.

The Bears will have a much better roster next season if they use their assets to focus on these four areas of weakness.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) on the sidelines during a pre-season game
Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Offensive tackle

Darnell Wright is a lock to start at right tackle in 2025. And that’s a good thing. Wright has been a steady performer for the Bears during his first two seasons in the NFL, and he still has room to grow. But for the offensive line to unlock its full potential, Chicago must look for an upgrade over Braxton Jones, whose struggles against power rushers was a consistent problem for Williams and the passing game throughout the season.

Interior offensive line

Unlike at tackle, the Bears have no sure-thing starters returning at guard or center. I expect Poles to focus heavily on this area of the roster, especially in free agency. With three starters needed, the Bears can’t focus solely on the NFL Draft. Established veterans are required to stabilize the offense and prevent interior pressure from stunting Caleb Williams’ growth. 

Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) against the Arizona Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge rusher

Montez Sweat is a stud, and Chicago had some production in spurts from DeMarcus Walker and Darrell Taylor and DeMarcus Walker. This could be where the Bears focus their first-round pick, as premier pass rushers rarely hit free agency. If Chicago goes in another direction in Round 1, there’s virtually no chance they’ll exit the second round without a new running mate alongside Sweat.

Safety

Jaquan Brisker’s history of concussions is troubling, as he missed most of the 2024 season with lingering symptoms of a concussion he suffered in Week 6. He can’t be relied on as an every-week starter anymore. The Bears added Kevin Byard last offseason, proving a veteran safety can be added on a short-term deal and be a productive starter. The same strategy should be applied this March.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI  —

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News