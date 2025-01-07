Ranking the Chicago Bears’ 4 biggest roster needs entering the 2025 NFL offseason
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this offseason. And while that’s an obvious statement following a 5-12 season, the next few months will prove critical for the Bears to maximize their window of opportunity while Caleb Williams is on his rookie contract.
General manager Ryan Poles will begin free agency with the sixth-most cap space in the NFL, according to Spotrac. Simply put, he has no excuses not to add a few high-profile free agents to the roster. He’ll also be armed with three top-50 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th pick in the first round.
The Bears will have a much better roster next season if they use their assets to focus on these four areas of weakness.
Offensive tackle
Darnell Wright is a lock to start at right tackle in 2025. And that’s a good thing. Wright has been a steady performer for the Bears during his first two seasons in the NFL, and he still has room to grow. But for the offensive line to unlock its full potential, Chicago must look for an upgrade over Braxton Jones, whose struggles against power rushers was a consistent problem for Williams and the passing game throughout the season.
Interior offensive line
Unlike at tackle, the Bears have no sure-thing starters returning at guard or center. I expect Poles to focus heavily on this area of the roster, especially in free agency. With three starters needed, the Bears can’t focus solely on the NFL Draft. Established veterans are required to stabilize the offense and prevent interior pressure from stunting Caleb Williams’ growth.
Edge rusher
Montez Sweat is a stud, and Chicago had some production in spurts from DeMarcus Walker and Darrell Taylor and DeMarcus Walker. This could be where the Bears focus their first-round pick, as premier pass rushers rarely hit free agency. If Chicago goes in another direction in Round 1, there’s virtually no chance they’ll exit the second round without a new running mate alongside Sweat.
Safety
Jaquan Brisker’s history of concussions is troubling, as he missed most of the 2024 season with lingering symptoms of a concussion he suffered in Week 6. He can’t be relied on as an every-week starter anymore. The Bears added Kevin Byard last offseason, proving a veteran safety can be added on a short-term deal and be a productive starter. The same strategy should be applied this March.
