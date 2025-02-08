Ranking the worst free agency moves by Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles
After three years as the General Manager of the Chicago Bears, there have been some moves that Ryan Poles can hang his hat on as a resume builder. Trading for DJ Moore is one, and the hiring of Ben Johnson last month is another.
But there's a reason why he has critics within the fanbase. He's made some serious blunders while building this team, especially in free agency.
Here are his three worst signings so far as Chicago's GM.
1. Al-Quadin Muhammed: two-year, $10 million contract
One of Poles' first swings in free agency was a total bust. While he was never a game-wrecker, Muhammed had been reliable in Indianapolis and his familiarity with then-head coach Matt Eberflus was sold to fans as a reason to be optimistic.
In the end, Muhammed played just one year in Chicago and registered exactly one sack before being released.
2. Lucas Patrick: two-year, $8 million contract
Perhaps it's no surprise that two of Poles' worst moves came in his first offseason. Patrick was supposed to be a bridge center, a steady veteran who could provide decent protection until a younger, better replacement could be found.
Thanks to injuries, he played in just seven games in 2022 and never at his intended position. In 2023 he was healthy but genuinely awful. Just a huge swing and miss.
3. Nate Davis: three-year, $30 million contract
This shouldn't come as a shock, either. Poles was advised by some within Halas Hall who had known Davis in Tennessee that the right guard would not be a good fit. Apparently, Poles chose not to heed these warnings and signed him to a large contract anyway. The deal was a complete bust.
Davis never practiced and he frequently missed games due to injuries. On the rare occasion in which he did suit up and play, he was one of the worst guards in the entire league. There's free agency blunders and missteps, and then there's the complete catastrophe that this signing was.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —