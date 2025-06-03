Respect for key Chicago Bears player remains sky-high entering 2025 NFL season
If there's been one constant for the Chicago Bears over the last several years, it's the high level of play from cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
In fact, Johnson's been so good, that he's annually listed among the NFL's most-talented cover guys.
In Pro Football Focus's latest ranking of the top-32 cornerbacks in the league, Johnson checked in at No. 4, ahead of elite defenders like Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) and hated rivals like Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers).
It's a bit surprising Johnson ranked this high, considering how his 2024 season was, admittedly, a bit of a down year compared to his top-tier 2023 campaign.
"After an incredible 2023 campaign in which he led the NFL in PFF coverage grade (90.4), Johnson posted a 74.2 PFF coverage grade and allowed more yards and catches in 2024," PFF's John Kosko wrote. "But his advanced metrics still pointed to an elite-level season, as he ranked third in PFF advanced coverage grade."
The Bears wasted little time last year in signing Johnson to a four-year, $76 million contract, which now looks like a bargain. Johnson's $19 million annual average salary ranks 13th at his position after deals for Stingley and Jaycee Horn (Carolina Panthers) reset the cornerback market this offseason.
Johnson, 26, will have at least one more massive payday left in his career, and if he continues in his role as the Chicago Bears' most-talented defensive back, he could become a rare one-team dude. General manager Ryan Poles has proven that he's more than willing to reward his own players, as well as sign advanced-age dudes to lucrative deals (GradyJarrett comes to mind).
Johnson will be 29 when his current contract expires.
Until then, the Bears' defense will rely on Johnson and a handful of new faces like Jarrett, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and second-round pick Shemar Turner to execute Dennis Allen's system, which should bring more excitement to Soldier Field than Matt Eberflus' failed regime did.