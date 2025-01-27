Twitter reacts to Bears hiring Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator
The Chicago Bears hired 28-year-old Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle to serve as Ben Johnson's offensive coordinator, and when news broke of the hire on Sunday, Bears fans were... confused.
It's not that Doyle isn't a good or even great coach. Maybe he's the next Kyle Shanahan or Mike McDaniel or... Ben Johnson.
But there's something inherently funny about a 28-year-old offensive coordinator that sparked some fantastic reactions on Twitter, like this one:
The bigger picture with Doyle is this: he won't call plays for the Bears... ever. That's Johnson's job. Instead, Doyle will bring the youthful energy needed to assist Johnson with organizing the team's gameplan during the week.
Johnson said during his introductory press conference that his assistant coaches better be ready for later hours. It's safe to assume Doyle will be.
It's also a plus that Doyle has come up under the watchful eye of Sean Payton, much like the team's new defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen.
Still, picturing Declan Doyle giving instructions to Marcedes Lewis, who, if he returns to the Bears in 2025, will be 41 next season, is pure comedy.
Chicago Bears fans are putting all of their faith in Ben Johnson's hands. And if he thinks Doyle is a good hire for what he wants to accomplish in 2025 and beyond, who are we to argue?
Maybe the Bears will be a mere stepping stone for Doyle as he continues climbing the NFL coaching ranks.
