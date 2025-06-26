Two Chicago Bears stars crack Top 100 list ahead of 2025 NFL season
The Chicago Bears have struggled to field competitive teams in recent years. In fact, they haven't made the playoffs since 2020, and have undergone three coaching changes since that last postseason appearance.
It's why the 2025 season is so important for this franchise. A new era is being ushered in Chicago, led by head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. And the good news is they have a roster that can compete for a playoff run right away.
Yes, as soon as this season.
General manager Ryan Poles has been one of the most active decision-makers in the NFL over the last few months, and the work he's done is nothing short of remarkable. In addition to hiring Johnson, Poles has rebuilt the offensive line and has provided Williams with a lethal arsenal of weapons to target.
The defense has seen its fair share of upgrades, too. And as the 2025 season inches closer, this Bears roster is receiving some early recognition. Two of its players -- Joe Thuney and Jaylon Johnson -- were recently ranked on Pete Prisco's Top 100 players entering the season.
Thuney checked in at No. 55 after entering last year at No. 86. Stock up!
The Bears traded for Thuney and then signed him to an extension for a reason," Prisco wrote. "He's a reliable guard who was forced to play left tackle for the Chiefs last year and still held his own."
As for Johnson, he ranked 71st after beginning the 2024 season at No. 34.
"Johnson didn't play as well in 2024 as he did in 2023, but he remains a top cover player," wrote Prisco. "He was showing elite skills two years ago, so the talent is certainly there."
Call it a hunch, but I think we'll see more Chicago Bears players on this list next year this time. Williams, for one, has a chance to emerge as a true franchise quarterback in Johnson's offense, and wide receiver Rome Odunze is poised for a breakout sophomore campaign.
With more wins comes more roster recognition, and the Bears should have a sizable bump in the win column in 2025.