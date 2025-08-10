Tyson Bagent's up-and-down day against Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears football is officially back. It's not the regular season yet, but the fans are loving their first chance to see these new-look Bears in some preseason action. At halftime, the Bears trail 10-14 against the Miami Dolphins with kicker Cairo Santos hitting a long field goal as time expired.
As we expected, Tyson Bagent got the start for the opener and played the entire first half, finishing his day with 103 yards on 13-of-19 passing with one touchdown, two sacks, and one interception. The touchdown was a gorgeous pass to the back of the endzone, ending with Maurice Alexander toe-tapping inbounds for six. It was the kind of decisive, accurate throw that represents the best of Bagent, and could see him lock up the Bears' QB2 role.
However, we also saw the lows that Bagent offers, too. The interception wasn't bad. It was an accurate strike that got tipped up and into the hands of a Miami safety, but Bagent looked downright bad in the game's opening drive, badly overthrowing Luther Burden III for what would have been a first down and was almost picked off.
By the time the second quarter rolled around, Bagent settled in and was much more accurate, distributing the ball all around the field. He hit on some big plays while also taking what the defense was giving him, including a big first-down pass to Burden that was much better this time around.
Now his day is done, and Case Keenum will be up for the second half. Overall, it was a strong effort for Bagent and shows what kind of stranglehold he has on the QB2 role for now. Keenum will have to pull off another Minnesota Miracle if he wants to wrest that job away.