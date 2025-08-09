Bear Digest

Unlikely Chicago Bears veteran could keep Luther Burden on the bench for a while

The Chicago Bears might not get immediate production from rookie Luther Burden because of this breakout veteran.

It wasn't long ago that Chicago Bears rookie second-round pick Luther Burden was described as an uncoverable, explosive weapon for quarterback Caleb Williams in training camp.

It was literally last week.

But what's gone way too underdiscussed is the consistent training camp performance of veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, who's made plays on what seems like a daily basis at this point.

Zaccheaus signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Bears during the offseason in a move that was deemed a logical transaction with upside. Zaccheaus had a career-high 45 catches with the Washington Commanders in 2024, and was dubbed a good fit for what Chicago wants out of their slot receiver.

Then came the 2025 NFL Draft and Burden's arrival. The 39th overall pick was projected to make an instant impact as the Bears' No. 3 wideout alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, pushing Zaccheaus into more of a reserve role.

But the veteran isn't stepping aside without a fight. In fact, it's a fight that he's winning at this point.

Olamide Zaccheaus' strong training camp continued on Friday during Chicago's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. He was a constant target for Williams, including a reception that would've resulted in a 70-yard touchdown.

While it remains unlikely that Zaccheaus will keep Burden on the bench for long, the fact that he's proving capable of being a valuable asset in the Chicago Bears' offense is a fantastic development. The deeper the Bears' wide receiver room is, the more creative Ben Johnson can be. And we know how dangerous a creative Ben Johnson is.

