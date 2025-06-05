WWE superstar Seth Rollins predicts big season for Caleb Williams and a slump for rival QB
WWE superstar and five-time world champion Seth Rollins has never been one to mince words or settle for small predictions.
Appearing on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, Rollins was asked which quarterback he thought would have the better year in 2025, Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, and he immediately picked Williams. His full remarks are below.
You can call it a biased take coming from a known Chicago Bears superfan, but what he says makes a lot of sense.
For one thing, as Rollins mentioned, the expectations for these two quarterbacks are worlds apart. After a debut season that saw him take the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and help the Commanders make a surprising appearance in the NFC Championship Game, many fans and analysts have already declared that Washington's Super Bowl window is wide open.
I think that's incredibly premature and it puts a ton of unnecessary pressure on Daniels. How many times have we seen a young quarterback massively overachieve just to come crashing back to Earth the very next year? With a full season worth of film and an entire summer to get ready for the Commanders, NFL defenses won't be caught off-guard again.
And to his credit, Rollins did not predict a bad year for Daniels. He even said that he hopes the young quarterback takes his comments and uses them as fuel to be great this year. But a sophomore slump, similar to what the league saw from the likes of Jordan Love or CJ Stroud, is still in the cards.
As for Williams, despite putting up good numbers for a rookie in a bad situation, he did not reach the heights that many predicted. As such, expectations have plummeted to the point of being far too low. Williams already proved that he has the talent to be a franchise quarterback. He just needs to be in the right system with the right guidance to maximize his ability, and head coach Ben Johnson sure seems to be exactly he needs.
That's what Rollins and many NFL analysts see in the future for Williams. From the hiring of Johnson to the revamping of Chicago's offensive line and receiver room, the stars appear to be aligning for Williams to put together the best season for any quarterback in Chicago Bears history. Now, it's on him to deliver.