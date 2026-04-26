A 230-Pound Weapon Arrives in Chicago as Bears Sign Next 'Thiccer Kicker'

The 2026 NFL draft is over, and the Chicago Bears seem to have made out like bandits. They pulled off the biggest Round 1 heist with their Dillon Thieneman pick, earning an 'A' grade from Bears on SI. Then they added Logan Jones with their second-round pick and earned another 'A' grade. That's not to say that things went forward without any controversy. Despite the defensive line being seen as the team's biggest weakness, general manager Ryan Poles ignored this position group until late in Day 3, drafting defensive tackle Jordan van der Berg in the sixth round.

Now comes the time when NFL teams busy themselves with undrafted free agency signings. Though these are typically little more than training camp bodies, some genuine gems can be found after the draft. The Bears famously found quarterback Tyson Bagent as an undrafted free agent, and he not only made the roster but also signed a contract extension with the Bears last year.

The Bears will hope to find another undrafted hidden gem during this time, and they may have already succeeded. NFL insider Mike Garafolo tweeted that San Diego State kicker Gabriel Plascencia is signing with the Bears. Plascencia is a hard person to miss when he takes the field, standing six feet tall and weighing in at 230 pounds. For comparison, Cairo Santos is just five-foot-eight and 173 pounds.

The Bears need to start preparing for life after Cairo Santos

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Let me start by making it clear that I'm not saying Cairo Santos' job is in danger. Santos has some issues that frustrate Bears fans, including a weak leg and limited range, but he's proven time and time again that he is clutch when it matters most. However, Santos is already 34 years old. Kickers can generally play longer than other positions, but Santos' limited range will only get shorter as he gets older. It's just good football sense to start planning for a life after Santos.

Enter Plascencia, the six-foot, 230-pound wonder from San Diego State who could very well be the next Thiccer Kicker in the NFL. This title is currently held by Harrison Mevis, who checks in at six feet and 245 pounds. Bears fans should remember Mevis, as he ended their season with a walk-off field goal in a heartbreaking Division round loss to the Rams.

Plascencia would definitely need plenty of practice kicking at Soldier Field before he's ready to be Chicago's kicker, if that's ever to happen. He attempted just 41 field goals in college, and his career-long is 53 yards. But a career average of 87.8% on field goals is a good place to start, and if he can stick in the NFL, he may rival even Mevis for the Thiccer Kicker mantle.

On second thought, the Bears already have a nickname controversy brewing with Caleb Williams. Maybe the fans will have to come up with a new moniker for Plascencia, instead.

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