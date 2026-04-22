The 2026 NFL draft is nearly upon us, and that means it's time for one final mock draft for the Chicago Bears. I sent the Bears a defensive overhaul in my most recent seven-round mock draft, but I did not project any trades. This time, I'm making a big move up the draft board by trading up from No. 25 to the No. 10 pick, now held by the New York Giants after trading Dexter Lawrence amid a contract impasse.

This one cost the Bears quite a bit. In addition to the pick swap from No. 25 to No. 10, the Bears give up their own second-round pick this year and their second-round pick next year. The Giants, who hit the reset button this year with a new head coach, are more than happy to acquire this extra draft capital, especially after already making a selection at No. 5.

As for the Bears, they now have the opportunity to steal a certified game-wrecker to boost their defensive line. After clinching the 2025 NFC North championship, the Bears can't afford a step back in 2026, and they need to ensure that they have the firepower to stay ahead of a loaded and hungry division.

1.10 (via NYG) Rueben Bain Jr. - Defensive End, Miami

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain's historically short arms caused quite a stir during the NFL Combine when he measured in just under 31", but most draft analysts already knew that his arms would be short and weren't bothered by the exact number. He is simply a dominant pass rusher who plays like a man with his hair on fire. Everything about his game tape looks good, from his athleticism and strength to his technique. Bain is the full package, and he would immediately be Chicago's top pass rusher.

This would be an expensive trade for the Bears, and a severe break from Ryan Poles' preferred draft strategy, but if Bain lives up to his billing, the Bears could have a young Khalil Mack on their hands.

2.60 (via BUF) Treydan Stukes - Safety, Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears need a safety who can start immediately alongside Coby Bryant, and Stukes fits that bill. Having spent most of his time as a nickel cornerback in college, moving to safety would likely be a smooth transition for Stukes. His college production was good, hauling in seven interceptions over the last four years, and he was highly regarded among his teammates as a hard worker and a leader, serving as captain of Arizona's defense.

3.89 Logan Jones - Center, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Even though the Bears traded for center Garrett Bradbury to replace Drew Dalman, that position still needs a significant investment from the draft, and Logan Jones is a perfect fit. He'll be an older rookie, but that works in his favor. As one of the most experienced centers in the country, he'll be ready to start right away. A bit undersized, but I believe that Jones would beat Bradbury for the starting job early in training camp and keep Chicago's offensive line in that elite category.

4.129 Julian Neal - Cornerback, Arkansas

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago's secondary was a mess in 2025. A healthy Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon will raise the floor, but they still lack a proven CB2 on the boundary. That's where Julian Neal comes in. He boasts a large frame and long arms for a cornerback, and he showcased explosive speed and athleticism at the NFL Combine.

7.239 Jordan van den Berg - Defensive Tackle, Georgia Tech

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A former rugby player from South Africa, van den Berg is an intriguing prospect. He put on a show at Georgia Tech's 2026 pro day, hitting 35 reps on the bench press (that would have been the second-best mark at the NFL Combine) and was clocked at a 4.9-second 40-yard dash, impressive for a 310-pound defensive tackle. Van den Berg's stat sheet is nothing to write home about, but I love the potential as an explosive athlete in the middle of the defensive line.

7.241 Kaden Wetjen - Receiver, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Any team that spends a draft pick on Wetjen is picking him to be their return specialist. He set a school record at Iowa with six return touchdowns (four punts, two kickoffs) in just three seasons and averaged nearly 27 yards per punt return in 2025. He wouldn't offer much upside as a receiver, though I trust that Ben Johnson could cook up some packages to scheme him wide open and capitalize on his elusiveness as a runner.