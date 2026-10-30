3 Nightmarish NFC North Rival Trades the Chicago Bears Would Not Want to See

The Chicago Bears made their big move when the front office flipped a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans to land defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick on Thursday.

Ryan Poles and Co. might not be done, but the Bears have likely gotten the one big fish they're going to get.

As the NFC North stands, Chicago is competitive. Still, the Bears are a loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football away from last place in the division.

Chicago would be in trouble if these trades took place in the NFC North between now and November 10:

Vikings Trade for Jonathan Taylor

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undefeated Minnesota Vikings landing star running back Jonathan Taylor in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts would be the worst-case scenario for not just the Bears, but the entire NFL.

Minnesota has missed running backs Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. for much of the year. The Vikings got Mason back this past weekend and could return Jones either this Sunday or the following Monday.

Still, Taylor and Minnesota have been linked. Taylor denied trade rumors to any team, but it ultimately isn't up to him.

If Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Co. pull the trigger on a Taylor deal, and the Vikings are the highest bidder, Minnesota will have its strongest chance in franchise history to win its first Super Bowl.

Lions Trade For Khalil Mack

The Detroit Lions could use a complement for Second-Team All-Pro EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, but GM Brad Holmes isn't going to pay a ransom to land one.

Holmes could opt to give up a day-three draft pick to land former Chicago defensive end Khalil Mack, preventing a reunion in the Windy City.

The Bears could use an edge-rusher, but they cannot afford to give up too much draft capital after the Simmons blockbuster.

Since the Lions haven't been aggressive in the trade market yet, there's more room for a gamble on a 35-year-old rental. It'd be tough to lose out to a division rival for a player who played well during his first stint in Chicago.

Packers Trade For Zach Sieler

The Green Bay Packers, like the Bears, entered trade season with a need in the defensive interior. Green Bay lost Javon Hargrave to a torn Achilles earlier in the season.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler has been floated as a potential option for the Packers, just as he was for Chicago.

The Bears made their choice, and it wasn't Sieler. There's the chance for buyer's remorse if Green Bay is able to land Sieler and get as much, or, God forbid, more, than Chicago gets out of Simmons.

If Sieler doesn't work out, he can be cut with no penalty. The Bears will need Simmons to make good on the massive investment it took to land him for years to come.