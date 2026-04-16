With a week to go until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have plenty of draft capital over the course of the first two days, with the team sporting at least one pick each of the first three rounds, and a pair in the second.

But general manager Ryan Poles has a scarce amount of Day 3 picks, and just three, to be exact, with a fourth-rounder and two seventh-rounders. The good news is, Poles doesn't mind trading back, as we've seen in his history, so it's very possible, if not likely, Poles will secure more Day 3 picks as the draft wears on.

Knowing that, it's worth it to take a look at prospects the Bears could consider in the late rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. We already mentioned the four they can't miss. Here are six more, call them "honorable mentions," but why they deserve strong consideration in Round 5 and beyond.

WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears don't have a dire need at wide receiver, but they should at least add more competition to the position via the draft.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Allen projects as a slot receiver at the next level, but he's also got downfield ability and that's an element Chicago is currently lacking in its offense outside of Kalif Raymond, who may only be around for one season.

Allen could grab a spot on the back end of the depth chart and serve as depth in Year 1 before possibly taking on a bigger role next season.

OL Pat Coogan, Indiana

Indiana's Pat Coogan. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The retirement of Drew Dalman was a major curveball for the Bears, and while Chicago did trade for Garrett Bradbury, the veteran doesn't figure to be a long-term solution, as he's set to turn 31 and has one year left on his current contract.

Coogan has about as much experience as you can hope for with a prospect after being a three-year starter during his time at Notre Dame and Indiana, and he obviously played in some pressure-packed games at both schools.

Coogan excelled in both run-blocking and pass-blocking in 2025, sporting Pro Football Focus grades of 81.9 and 74.1, respectively, and he offers some versatility with experience playing at both guard and center, so he offers value as a backup.

LB Trey Moore, Texas

Texas Longhorns edge Trey Moore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The more versatile a late-round player can be, the better, and that's part of what makes Moore an attractive target in the late rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore obviously doesn't do anything at an elite level or else he wouldn't be a late-round pick, but he does have the goods to play along the edge and at off-ball linebacker with his 4.5 speed.

The Texas product has plenty of starting experience after seeing 46 starts between his time with UTSA and the Longhorns, and is as competitive as they come on the field.

RB Davon Booth, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It wouldn't hurt for the Bears to add more competition to the back end of their running backs room behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and we know Swift is in the final year of his contract.

Booth stands at 5-foot-9, but he also weighs around 200 pounds and moves with the kind of explosiveness Swift has. A versatile playmaker, Booth can impact the game as a pass-catcher and, if all goes well, might be a natural replacement for Swift down the road. Improving his pass protection will be important, though.

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

We would hope the Bears address the interior of their defensive line very early. Even if they do, the Bears could double-dip at the position with Gervon Dexter slated to be a free agent in 2027 and Grady Jarrett a potential cut candidate next year.

Gill-Howard is an intriguing late-round prospect because he showed prowess as a run defender and pass-rusher in college, and we know Chicago needs more players on the inside who can do both as soon as possible.

Howard racked up five sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2024 at Northern Illinois, and over six games last season for Texas Tech, he posted Pro Football Focus grades of 74.9 in the pass rush and 87.9 in run defense.

CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We saw just how badly the Bears were impacted by injuries at the cornerback position last season, so adding more competition for depth, especially with Tyrique Stevenson possibly in line to start after Nahshon's Wright's departure, makes sense for Chicago.

McCutchin is a big, long boundary corner at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds and has 4.4 speed to go along with his impressive frame, so he can hang with faster receivers in the deep part of the field. He might be a project, but the tools are there for McCutchin to develop into a starter and late-round gem for the Bears.