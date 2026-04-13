What Are the Bears' Odds of Finding a Quality Offensive Tackle in Round 1?
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This is my fifth and final position evaluation that I will be analyzing ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. I wanted to cover each of the positions that I could see the Bears targeting in the first round.
3. Safeties
4. Cornerbacks
The Bears heavily addressed left tackle through free agency, but there is reason to believe that they could prioritize the position in the draft later this month. They've taken the shotgun approach to fill their weakness (with Ozzy Trapilo's status being murky after rupturing his Achilles in the Wild Card Round against Green Bay), signing three players to one-year deals for 2026.
The future of the left tackle position is very much in doubt, as they seem to have understandable concerns with Trapilo's ability to bounce back from the injury. Ben Johnson said it's difficult to forecast how the position will fare over the next five years at the annual league meetings, so it seems like they're leaving all options on the table when it comes to the draft.
Ryan Poles also vowed to use the Best Player Available (BPA) approach throughout the draft. With a relatively loaded first-round offensive tackle class, it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to go that route early.
How have teams picking offensive tackles at the back end of the first round fared over the past 15 years?
Player
Team
Year & Pick
Grade
Bryan Bulaga
Packers
2010, 23
Hit
Anthony Castonzo
Colts
2011, 22
Hit
James Carpenter
Seahawks
2011, 25
Average
Gabe Carimi
Bears
2011, 29
Miss
Derek Sherrod
Packers
2011, 32
Miss
Riley Reiff
Lions
2012, 23
Hit
Cedric Ogbuehi
Bengals
2015, 21
Miss
D.J. Humphries
Cardinals
2015, 24
Hit
Germain Ifedi
Seahawks
2016, 31
Miss
Garett Bolles
Broncos
2017, 20
Mega Hit
Ryan Ramczyk
Saints
2017, 32
Mega Hit
Isaiah Wynn
Patriots
2018, 23
Average
Andre Dillard
Eagles
2019, 22
Miss
Tytus Howard
Texans
2019, 23
Average
Kaleb McGary
Falcons
2019, 31
Hit
Isaiah Wilson
Titans
2020, 29
Miss
Christian Darrisaw
Vikings
2021, 23
Mega Hit
Tyler Smith
Cowboys
2022, 24
Mega Hit (at guard)
Anton Harrison
Jaguars
2023, 27
Hit
Jordan Morgan
Packers
2024, 25
Average
Tyler Guyton
Cowboys
2024, 29
Average
Josh Conerly
Commanders
2025, 29
Hit
Josh Simmons
Chiefs
2025, 32
Hit
This one produced surprising results. Of the 23 offensive tackles that were drafted in the Bears' range since 2010, over half of them became really solid starters. Four of them became downright elite. That is by far the best hit rate among all the positions that I've analyzed.
Likewise, only six busts got drafted during that span. That's also the best of the five positions I've looked into.
With that said, all of the busts were major misses (besides maybe Germaine Ifedi). Three of them, including Ifedi, Derek Sherrod, and Isaiah Wilson, were also considered massive reaches when they got drafted. All three selections were good examples of a general manager thinking they were outsmarting everyone else, and looking downright silly in the process.
On the other hand, virtually none of the players who lived up to their draft position were considered reaches. The only major draft reach from the group that eventually developed into a solid (albeit far from unspectacular) starter was James Carpenter. Reaching for a first-round offensive lineman is never smart, and this list reinforced that notion.
The fact that six of the hits or mega hits were left tackles was something I wasn't really expecting. Left tackles tend to protect their quarterbacks' blindside (there are only three left-handed quarterbacks in the league), so the top left tackles historically get pushed up the boards in each class. Right tackles tend to be much more devalued in comparison.
I expected this list to include many more right tackles than left tackles, but that really wasn't the case. In fact, 13 of the 23 players included in the study got drafted to play on the left side. In retrospect, it makes some sense considering that the entire first round features players who get pushed to the top of the board.
What does this mean for the Bears chances of drafting a quality starter?
I'm personally not a fan of them drafting a left tackle in the first round. It's just not a glaring weakness after their free agent moves. They would be much better off addressing their needs on the defensive side of the ball with their first three picks.
Basically, I'm asking whether these findings are enough to change my mind on the subject. While I still would much rather see them address the defense first and foremost, I think these results will at least keep me somewhat grounded. The hit rate is by far the best among the positions I reviewed.
With that said, I'm still not jumping on that bandwagon by any means. I've always maintained that these studies are simply a fun exercise to see what the Bears are historically up against, given their rare draft position. Each class is different, and there could be some really solid edge rushers and safeties (!!!) on the board at pick 25.
Which left tackle prospects would make sense for Chicago?
As for the potential fits and players the Bears have seemingly been doing their homework on, there are a few prospects that could be viable options in the first round. General manager Ryan Poles was front and center for Kadyn Proctor's Pro Day workout. With his combination of size and athleticism, I wouldn't be surprised if he's near the top of their wish list.
The Bears have also held top-30 visits with a few other top tackles in the class, Max Iheanachor and Caleb Lomu. The latter is probably the most palatable tackle prospect for the Bears. He's one of the cleaner offensive line prospects in this year's class and is a natural fit at left tackle.
Iheanachor, meanwhile, shouldn't even be in consideration at 25. He'd only make sense if they want to address the tackle position early, and he's available in a trade-down scenario. He's a great athlete, but they should draft another college right tackle and expect them to transition seamlessly to the left side. No thank you.
Positional hit rate study overview
DT
DE
S
CB
LT
Mega Hit
2
5
2
4
4
Hit
4
3
5
6
8
Average
4
6
4
6
5
Miss
8
11
3
11
6
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian