More Bad News for Bears' 2026 NFL Draft Targets Increases Odds of Round 1 Trade Back

Throughout the pre-draft process, the Chicago Bears have been connected to Clemson's Peter Woods and Ohio State's Kayden McDonald as potential Round 1 targets in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The reason is obvious: the Bears have multiple concerns on the inside of their defensive line with the pass-rush and run defense after both were lacking last season, and that's putting it nicely.

Chicago was a sieve against the run and finished with the sixth-worst run defense in the league. Meanwhile, only one interior defensive lineman could muster up more than 1.5 sacks.

As we've seen in recent years, teams that excel in the trenches win Super Bowls and right now the Bears don't qualify as a team that can do that.

No Round 1 DTs for Bears?

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite all the projections for Woods or McDonald to the Bears, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks don't think any defensive tackles will get taken in Round 1. Jeremiah opines that McDonald is the only one that has a chance.

"No we do not," Jeremiah said of his and Brooks' belief for any defensive tackles going in Round 1 on the Move The Sticks podcast.

"No, because all the tackles we're talking about are run-stoppers," Brooks said.

"I think Kayden McDonald has a chance. I think that's the only one I think has a chance to go in the first round. So, a little light there," Jeremiah added.

Where's there's smoke...

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time we've heard Woods and McDonald being doubted as first-round picks.

ESPN's Jordan Reid reported he's hearing the same ahead of the draft. He pointed out Woods inconsistencies and McDonald's lackluster pass-rushing skills as the reasons.

"The inconsistencies of Peter Woods (Clemson) throughout the season and during the predraft process have caused most teams I have spoken with to put an early-to-mid second-round mark on him," Reid said. "Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) has mixed reviews because of his lack of pass-rushing ability; many teams wouldn't use a first-round pick on a two-down interior defender."

The concerns with Woods, McDonald

Right off the bat, it's clear neither Woods nor McDonald are very promising as pass-rushers. Woods had just five sacks over three seasons and McDonald had just three in that same span, all of which came in 2025.

While McDonald at least showed improvement in that area in 2025, Woods actually took a step back, posting one fewer sack than he did in 2024. He also saw a near 13-point decline in his Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade.

None of this is to say that Woods and McDonald won't be starting-caliber players and difference-makers at the next level, but their lack of pass-rush prowess will make teams think twice about drafting them in the first round.

Why McDonald's stock is higher than Woods'

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For all the talk about his impressive athleticism, Woods hasn't done much to show it during the pre-draft process.

According to Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline, Woods has taken a precipitous fall on his draft board, going from the No. 18 prospect to No. 30. That fall is a result of his lackluster showing in workouts, one of which was derailed because of an injury.

"Advertised as a big, athletic tackle, Woods performed poorly last season and has not distinguished himself during the predraft process," Pauline said. "After not working out at the combine, where he measured 6-foot-2.5 and 298 pounds, Woods ran two 10-yard splits during pro day (timing a best of 1.67 seconds) and never completed the 40 due to an alleged left hamstring strain."

"He also touched 29 inches in the vertical jump, a number that certainly does not put him in the category of 'big and athletic.' Woods went from 18 to 30 on the board," he added.

As Woods has disappointed dating back to his final season in college, McDonald has gone in the opposite direction. As we already touched on, he showed improvement as a pass-rusher, but McDonald was also an elite run defender last season, as evidenced by his best-in-the-nation 92.0 PFF grade.

If we were the Bears and were going to take a swing on either one of these players in the first round, we'd be much more comfortable with McDonald, who appears to have a better chance to make a bigger impact, and sooner.

Bears' trade-back odds increase

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Bears have their eyes on McDonald or Woods like we think they do but are confident both will be around after pick No. 25, that increases the chances of a trade back.

In that scenario, the Bears can acquire an extra pick or improve a later pick while sliding back to the top of the second round, where they could still land either one and get better value.

Of course, defensive tackle is not the only position the Bears can target in Round 1, with edge rusher being the most likely spot the Bears could address on the opening night. Other possibilities include safety and offensive tackle.

But if the board doesn't shake out at those positions and Woods and McDonald are sitting there, we could see Chicago opting to move back into a better position for either one.