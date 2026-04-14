Where Bears Could Find Long-Term Drew Dalman Replacement in 2026 NFL Draft

As if the Chicago Bears didn't have enough to worry about along the offensive line after the Ozzy Trapilo injury, they were thrown another curveball when Drew Dalman retired.

A Pro Bowl center and just 27 years old, Dalman's retirement was shocking, to say the least. It left a big void up the middle for the Bears, one that the team has since filled with Garrett Bradbury, who isn't a locked-in, long-term solution.

The Bears could very well find their next long-term center in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the problem is this isn't a strong class at the position. If anything, the Bears will likely be looking around on the second or third day for their man.

Where Bears can find Dalman replacement in 2026 NFL Draft

Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Dane Brugler of The Athletic sat down with WGN's Jarrett Payton recently and touched on the idea that the Bears could take a center at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Brugler said the middle rounds are the sweet spot for centers and pointed to five players the Bears could target, a list that included Iowa's Logan Jones, Trey Zuhn out of Texas A&M, Sam Hecht out of Kansas State, Florida's Jake Slaughter and Connor Lew from Auburn.

"There’s not a center in this class that you point to and say, okay, that’s a top 50 pick,” he said. “But the centers in that third round, fourth round, fifth round, there’s more than a handful of those guys, and I think it comes down to what style of player you want."

Why Bears should draft a center

New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Bears only have seven picks, but general manager Ryan Poles should prioritize finding a center in the middle rounds, where the Bears only have two picks but could add more via trading down.

While Bradbury is a fine stopgap for 2026, he'll also be 31 in June and is on the final year of his existing contract, so there's zero guarantee he'll be back next season.

He also wasn't great last season with the New England Patriots. Sure, the veteran didn't give up any sacks and allowed a solid 20 pressures, but he also posted grades of 56.2 in run-blocking and 63.1 in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus.

Having continuity upfront is vital, especially at center, but if the Bears don't find a long-term solution at the position sooner rather than later, it could lead to a revolving door and that won't benefit Caleb Williams at all.

This is the right year for the Bears to draft a center. Have that player sit behind someone who could be a fantastic mentor in Bradbury and let him develop with the hope the rookie will be ready to take over in 2027.