Another Austin Booker hit on Jordan Love draws biggest Bears fine

Austin Booker has been fine again for using his helmet, but this time it really cost him.

The second-year Bears edge rusher was slapped with a fine by the league of $46,371 for using his helmet while making a sack during Saturday night's playoff win over the Packers on Jordan Love. It's the biggest fine of the season for the Bears .

If you recall, it was Booker who got fined $5,830 twice for unnecessary roughness in the Week 16 win over the Packers when Love went out with a concussion.

This hit in the playoff game also was on a sack to Love for a 1-yard loss to the Bears 29 with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The Packers went on to score a touchdown on the drive with an 18-yard pass to Jayden Reed.

Booker has picked up the pace late in his second season and has 4 1/2 sacks in his last five games.

This was the biggest NFL fine of the week. It matched the most anyone has been fined since Frankie Luvu of the Commanders was fined $100,000 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 9.

Repeat offenders for using the helmet automatically are fined $46,371 on the league's scale.

Another perfectly clean, legal, normal football play from Austin Booker on Jordan Love.



Why are Packers fans so soft, saying this dirty?? Do they wish it was flag football?

pic.twitter.com/8dmuvRlvKw — Tony (@jaycTony) January 11, 2026

Bears fines for 2025

Austin Booker, $46,371 in wild card playoffs vs. Green Bay for using helmet

Austin Booker, $5,818, Week 16 vs. Green Bay, roughing QB (using his body weight)

Austin Booker, $5,818, Week 16 vs. Green Bay, roughing QB (head and neck area)

D'Marco Jackson, $6,111, Week 16 vs. Green Bay, unncessary roughness

Luther Burden $11,075, Week 14 vs. Green Bay, unnecessary roughness

Durham Smythe $12,172, Week 13 vs. Philadelphia, low block

Darnell Wright, $23,186 Week 13 vs. Philadelphia, use of helmet

DJ Moore, $11,593, Week 11 vs. Pittburgh, taunting

Austin Booker, $5,818, Week 10 vs. N.Y. Giants, use of helmet

Kevin Byard, $23,186, Week 10 vs. N.Y. Giants, use of helmet

D'Marco Jackson, $6,111, Week 9 vs. Cincinnati, hip-drop tackle

Roschon Johnson, $6,790, Week 4 vs. Las Vegas, use of helmet

Cole Kmet, $17,389, Week 1, vs. Minnesota, leg whip

Noah Sewell, $6,174, Week 1, vs. Minnesota, hip-drop tackle

.@olin_kreutz on Austin Booker's hit on Jordan Love: "That was a good football play, man. Obviously, you want to see Austin Booker keep his head up there. Jordan Love did duck his head. The first thing you thought is, 'I hope Jordan Love is OK.'" pic.twitter.com/IDTHQHLrSC — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) December 22, 2025

X: BearsOnSI